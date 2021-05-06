Concession stand coming to Amerson River Park just in time for summer

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Guests visiting Macon’s Amerson River Park will soon be able to buy food from a concession stand on the property.
A Macon-Bibb news release says the county’s Office of Small Business Affairs will announce the opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 2 p.m.
The concession stand, which will be called George’s Snack Shack, will be run by M&M Sandwich and Pastry Shop, a new restaurant on Vineville Avenue. The business will sell items from the restaurant as part of the OSBA’s new small business incubator project, which allows small businesses to use the stand at the park for about a year to sell their foot and promote their business.
The county’s news release says the park hosts more than 400,000 visitors each year.
“Our Office of Small Business Affairs is looking forward to developing additional innovative programs like this to support small businesses in Macon-Bibb,” Director Charise Stephens said. “This is a win-win for our entire community, for the people that visit our park, and for our small businesses …This type of effort fits right in with Mayor Miller’s plan for Macon-Bibb that was based on what the community said it needed.”
The concession stand will be in an existing park building near the boat ramp.
The concession stand opens Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. and will be open Friday through Sunday each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A separate part of the building will house Parks and Beautification’s Ranger’s Office.
Amerson River Park is located at 2551 Pierce Drive.
