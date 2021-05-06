Concession stand coming to Amerson River Park just in time for summer

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
13
Photo: Macon-Bibb County
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)  – Guests visiting Macon’s Amerson River Park will soon be able to buy food from a concession stand on the property.

A Macon-Bibb news release says the county’s Office of Small Business Affairs will announce the opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 2 p.m.

The concession stand, which will be called George’s Snack Shack, will be run by M&M Sandwich and Pastry Shop, a new restaurant on Vineville Avenue. The business will sell items from the restaurant as part of the OSBA’s new small business incubator project, which allows small businesses to use the stand at the park for about a year to sell their foot and promote their business.

The county’s news release says the park hosts more than 400,000 visitors each year.

“Our Office of Small Business Affairs is looking forward to developing additional innovative programs like this to support small businesses in Macon-Bibb,” Director Charise Stephens said. “This is a win-win for our entire community, for the people that visit our park, and for our small businesses …This type of effort fits right in with Mayor Miller’s plan for Macon-Bibb that was based on what the community said it needed.”

The concession stand will be in an existing park building near the boat ramp.

The concession stand opens Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. and will be open Friday through Sunday each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A separate part of the building will house Parks and Beautification’s Ranger’s Office.

Amerson River Park is located at 2551 Pierce Drive.

Click here to watch Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony live.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleUPDATE (Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!