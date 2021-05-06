Danny Camp named new baseball, softball coach at Stratford Academy

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stratford Academy is getting a new head coach for its baseball and softball teams.

Coach Danny Camp is coming to Stratford from Westfield School in Perry, where he’s served as the head softball coach and assistant baseball coach for the last seven years.

According to a news release from Stratford, Coach Camp led the Westfield Softball Team to a GISA AAA State Championship in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020; his overall record was 128 wins and 13 losses. Additionally, he’s been the GISA AAA Softball Coach of the Year the past four years.

He replaces Coach Tyler Brown, who is leaving Stratford at the end of the school year to pursue a career outside of teaching and coaching.

News release from Stratford Academy:

Stratford Academy head baseball and softball coach Tyler Brown is leaving Stratford at the end of the school year to pursue a career outside of teaching and coaching. Coach Brown served as Stratford’s head varsity baseball coach for six seasons and head softball coach for two seasons. We want to thank Coach Brown for all he has meant to our baseball and softball programs, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

Coach Danny Camp has been hired as Stratford’s head baseball and head softball coach. Coach Camp has served as head softball and assistant baseball coach at Westfield School in Perry, Georgia for the past seven years. Coach Camp led the Lady Hornet Softball Team to a GISA AAA State Championship in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 compiling an overall record of 128 wins and 13 losses. Coach Camp has been selected as GISA AAA Softball Coach-of-the-Year the past four years. In 2019 Coach Camp became Westfield’s all-time winningest coach in fastpitch softball. Coach Camp also served as a varsity assistant baseball coach at Westfield.

Coach Camp began his coaching career in 1997 at Piedmont Academy in Monticello, GA. At Piedmont Coach Camp captured six Region Baseball Championships and the GISA AA Baseball State Championship in 2014. He is the all-time winningest coach in baseball and softball history at Piedmont Academy.

A 1992 graduate of Mount de Sales Academy, Coach Camp attended Columbus College on a baseball scholarship and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education at Georgia Southwestern State University in 1997. Danny and his wife Skye have two daughters, Jordan a University of Georgia freshman and Payton a junior at Westfield.