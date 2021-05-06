Free yoga at Tattnall Square Park Saturday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A local yoga instructor is giving free yoga classes at Tattnall Square Park this Saturday.
Drea Leigh, also known as the Yogi Goddess, is hosting the event. She says she wants to bring awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle through yoga.
You can bring the whole family.
There will be vendors, bouncy houses, and yoga practices throughout the day. Leigh says she’s excited to bring the community out and introduce them to yoga.
We really want to take some time to focus in on ourselves, because if we’re not taking time for ourselves then we won’t be able to add help to anyone else or assist anyone with anything else,” says Leigh. “So yoga is going to be a benefit to preserving our lives and our lifestyles.”
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tattnall Square Park. The yoga practices will take place at 11:30, 1:30, and 3:00.