UPDATE (Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 884,283 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1921 10349.66 66 177
Atkinson 785 9423.77 18 117
Bacon 1289 11303.05 28 88
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3843 8649.95 113 321
Banks 1638 8197.38 33 190
Barrow 8754 10133.94 132 609
Bartow 11230 10138.03 207 828
Ben Hill 1491 8957.64 61 154
Berrien 1059 5493.88 32 70
Bibb 13352 8775.55 405 1763
Bleckley 801 6239.29 34 49
Brantley 933 4858.87 32 80
Brooks 945 6008.77 36 88
Bryan 2732 6980.61 36 175
Bulloch 5266 6626.65 64 218
Burke 1779 7962.58 36 151
Butts 2330 9255.58 77 126
Calhoun 447 7076.14 15 74
Camden 3211 5954.68 30 137
Candler 749 6911.51 37 62
Carroll 7418 6175.54 131 311
Catoosa 5697 8284.02 64 253
Charlton 1096 8271.07 25 63
Chatham 20211 6917.41 428 1624
Chattahoochee 3370 31351.75 13 31
Chattooga 2247 9072.92 63 180
Cherokee 22395 8399.69 305 1291
Clarke 12783 9849.82 137 492
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23805 7809.07 451 1381
Clinch 737 11072.72 25 66
Cobb 60793 7689.59 965 3150
Coffee 4236 9841.55 137 650
Colquitt 3529 7774.33 79 250
Columbia 11070 6978.46 160 474
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8685 5713.78 206 356
Crawford 526 4301.6 17 68
Crisp 1443 6474.05 56 164
Dade 1214 7511.45 13 62
Dawson 2723 10077.35 42 246
Decatur 2151 8171.87 55 147
DeKalb 57898 7299.72 931 4617
Dodge 1085 5322.54 56 107
Dooly 789 5888.06 32 90
Dougherty 5558 6182.08 281 1030
Douglas 11996 7896.99 176 859
Early 1014 9994.09 44 73
Echols 359 9045.1 4 13
Effingham 3808 5947.58 65 250
Elbert 1528 8065.45 58 129
Emanuel 1737 7664.14 53 124
Evans 760 7111.44 17 72
Fannin 2125 8073.71 61 177
Fayette 6683 5685.53 153 263
Floyd 10000 10008.41 185 889
Forsyth 17941 7105.15 181 966
Franklin 2349 10069.01 43 153
Fulton 82276 7485.21 1276 4981
Gilmer 2491 7928.83 72 221
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6712 7800.39 153 448
Gordon 6500 11197.44 104 328
Grady 1555 6336.59 47 176
Greene 1506 8046.16 56 136
Gwinnett 86619 8919.27 1080 5449
Habersham 4653 10159.39 153 474
Hall 25047 12138.17 443 2371
Hancock 834 10179.42 62 105
Haralson 1716 5585.57 35 76
Harris 2168 6245.68 58 157
Hart 1708 6542.31 37 114
Heard 646 5222.31 16 46
Henry 19245 8023.23 298 608
Houston 10099 6430.89 194 758
Irwin 683 7240.54 18 81
Jackson 8520 11405.62 140 508
Jasper 681 4796.11 18 61
Jeff Davis 1298 8568.79 36 91
Jefferson 1581 10324.56 59 153
Jenkins 728 8488.81 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1583 5536.71 53 165
Lamar 1350 6977.83 46 122
Lanier 502 4849.77 9 27
Laurens 3716 7856.9 144 351
Lee 1599 5335.16 50 184
Liberty 3454 5579.61 61 223
Lincoln 513 6313.85 24 52
Long 672 3374.34 11 47
Lowndes 7810 6625.49 143 381
Lumpkin 2800 8283.53 62 287
Macon 618 4758.24 26 83
Madison 2749 9109.59 46 157
Marion 400 4823.34 17 39
McDuffie 1690 7825.16 41 159
McIntosh 696 4777.92 14 57
Meriwether 1525 7255 73 139
Miller 682 11832.06 9 40
Mitchell 1539 6977.69 74 230
Monroe 1871 6747.94 87 192
Montgomery 723 7838.25 21 43
Morgan 1194 6238.9 23 88
Murray 4178 10377.29 81 254
Muscogee 14383 7505.77 399 1173
Newton 7533 6704.7 219 655
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23720 0 476 1266
Oconee 3058 7326.83 64 130
Oglethorpe 1193 7828.08 28 75
Paulding 10801 6259.93 167 418
Peach 1860 6794.52 52 223
Pickens 2537 7566.36 64 211
Pierce 1267 6482.48 43 136
Pike 1067 5657.48 26 71
Polk 3950 9084.22 82 381
Pulaski 610 5599.93 32 56
Putnam 1801 8229.38 56 161
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1540 9066.29 41 151
Randolph 469 6944.03 33 81
Richmond 20030 9904.07 416 1355
Rockdale 6058 6379.53 152 874
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 814 5856.12 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 18 66
Spalding 4076 5897.84 155 441
Stephens 2987 11345.34 80 254
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1810 6156.67 92 264
Talbot 385 6252.03 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1848 7272.44 46 120
Taylor 512 6433.78 22 74
Telfair 720 4602.4 45 69
Terrell 568 6708.4 45 112
Thomas 3569 8032.68 113 349
Tift 3435 8412.93 96 416
Toombs 2936 10880.93 98 178
Towns 1106 9190.63 44 128
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 53
Troup 5957 8459.97 187 496
Turner 602 7454.19 34 87
Twiggs 514 6356.67 37 101
Union 2052 8099.47 70 211
Unknown 2368 0 12 43
Upson 1818 6918.6 107 178
Walker 6552 9412.44 80 287
Walton 8090 8443.44 235 507
Ware 3020 8423.28 153 351
Warren 376 7216.89 14 48
Washington 1631 8033.69 62 113
Wayne 2752 9181.29 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2978 9377.16 67 294
Whitfield 14850 14187.18 229 753
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 731 8195.99 28 121
Worth 1195 5932.88 61 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,943,452 (8,426,601 reported molecular tests; 516,851 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 884,283 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,010 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,644 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

