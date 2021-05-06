|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Earnestine Wilson founded Operation Softback Book in 2019. After her visit to schools in Ghana, she noticed the need for books.
Now she wants to continue her project of providing books to children of all ages. Wilson is asking for softback books because that’s what she can take on the plane.
“Most of the time, when I ask for the donation of books, I ask that you jot something in the back of the book to let them know who you are,” says Wilson.
In 2019, she was able to provide more than 100 books to the children and says they are happy just being able to receive one book.
So far, she has collected around 30 books and still has a bit to go to reach her goal of more 100.
If you would like to donate a book you can call her at (478) 365-1859, or drop off books at two locations.
Drop off locations:
- Black Pages Office, 590 D.T. Walton Way
- 544 Mulberry Street, Suite 108