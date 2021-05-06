|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Eight empty storefronts on Poplar Street in downtown Macon are now home to pieces of art. The storefronts showcase work from more than 10 local artists.
The 567 Center for Renewal partnered with StartUp Studios to present the Phantom Galleries.
Storefronts between First and Second Streets will have their windows filled with different pieces of artwork. According to Melissa Macker, the Executive Director with the center, this is a way of showcasing art in a non-traditional way.
“We have everything from pottery to paintings and even photography, and they’re all really bright and vibrant,” says Macker.
With the help of a $500 grant from an On the Table Conversation to Action Grant, funded by John S and James L Knight Foundation and Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Macker says they bought items that they needed, to finish the process of setting up the displays.
McKenzie Peterson, says, “I really like to capture color and the excitement of a moment.” She will be showcasing her work in Macon for the first time.
Each one of her pieces of art tells a story, and she wants to convey that to others.
You can see the completed gallery at May’s First Friday event. Each piece of artwork can be purchased, from the center. All you have to do is contact the 567 Center for Renewal at (478) 238-6051.