Sunny, dry end to work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One cold front is through and another is on the way as unseasonably cool temperatures are here to wrap up the work week.
TODAY.
Sunshine is back in full force this afternoon behind yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 70’s for most of us as dry air settles in place. Tonight, under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall into the low and middle 50’s.
TOMORROW.
It’s’ going to be a fantastic Friday in the weather world tomorrow. Temperatures will only warm into the low and middle 70’s by the afternoon. Under a clear sky Friday night temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s overnight.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
Mother’s Day weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures on Saturday will be near 80° while Sunday will be warmer with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s. Rain returns early next week.
