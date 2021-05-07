4 ex-cops indicted on federal civil rights charges in Floyd death

Listen to the content of this post:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of willfully violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

An indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao. Chauvin, Thao, and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer.

All four are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the federal prosecution “is entirely appropriate.”

Will juror’s march presence impact Chauvin case?

Legal experts say the revelation that a juror who helped convict Derek Chauvin had participated in a march in Washington, D.C., months before the trial is unlikely to affect that guilty verdict. But that’s not always the case.

Though rare, there have been cases in which convictions have been tossed out or reexamined after new information about a juror is discovered.

Brandon Mitchell is one of 12 jurors who convicted Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. He says the march he attended last summer in Washington was not about Floyd and was to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a Dream” speech.