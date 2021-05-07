Celebrate National Barbecue Month with a new recipe

Break out the charcoal, wood, or gas to slow cook pork, beef, chicken, lamb or any other protein for National BBQ Month

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
10
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – May in National Barbecue Month. It’s the best time to break out special recipes and different methods, favors and sauces.

You can celebrate by using the charcoal, wood or gas to slow cook pork, beef, chicken, lamb or any other protein.

Lifestyles blogger Shanisty Ireland joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates to share some barbecue fun facts and a Pork Rind BBQ Mac and Cheese recipe.

Pork Rind BBQ Mac and Cheese Recipe:

 

Ingredients:

● 16 ounces penne noodles
● 4 tablespoons butter
● 2 teaspoon paprika
● 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
● 1 cup evaporated milk
● 16 ounces sharp cheddar and/or monterey jack, shredded and divided
● 8 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
● 2 cups leftover BBQ meat (pulled or shredded pork, chicken, or beef combined with BBQ sauce)
● Southern Recipe Small Batch Korean Kimchi BBQ Pork Rinds, crushed for topping

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the penne pasta according to package directions and drain. Pour the cooked pasta back into the pot and add in the evaporated milk, about 2 1/2 cups (10 ounces) of the shredded cheddar and/or monterey jack cheese, and the parmesan cheese. Stir to combine.

3. Pour the mac & cheese into the baking dish and top with leftover BBQ meat. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar and/or monterey jack cheese and bake for 20 minutes.

4. For the last 5 minutes of baking, add Southern Recipe Small Batch Korean Kimchi BBQ Pork Rinds for the perfect crunch on top! Serve with extra BBQ sauce, if desired.

Previous articleWarner Robins Police see increase in overdose calls in April
Next articleGovernor Kemp visits Macon to approve OLOST tax in Bibb County
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.