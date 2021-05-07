Celebrate National Barbecue Month with a new recipe

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – May in National Barbecue Month. It’s the best time to break out special recipes and different methods, favors and sauces.
You can celebrate by using the charcoal, wood or gas to slow cook pork, beef, chicken, lamb or any other protein.
Lifestyles blogger Shanisty Ireland joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates to share some barbecue fun facts and a Pork Rind BBQ Mac and Cheese recipe.
Pork Rind BBQ Mac and Cheese Recipe:
Ingredients:
● 16 ounces penne noodles
● 4 tablespoons butter
● 2 teaspoon paprika
● 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
● 1 cup evaporated milk
● 16 ounces sharp cheddar and/or monterey jack, shredded and divided
● 8 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
● 2 cups leftover BBQ meat (pulled or shredded pork, chicken, or beef combined with BBQ sauce)
● Southern Recipe Small Batch Korean Kimchi BBQ Pork Rinds, crushed for topping
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the penne pasta according to package directions and drain. Pour the cooked pasta back into the pot and add in the evaporated milk, about 2 1/2 cups (10 ounces) of the shredded cheddar and/or monterey jack cheese, and the parmesan cheese. Stir to combine.
3. Pour the mac & cheese into the baking dish and top with leftover BBQ meat. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar and/or monterey jack cheese and bake for 20 minutes.
4. For the last 5 minutes of baking, add Southern Recipe Small Batch Korean Kimchi BBQ Pork Rinds for the perfect crunch on top! Serve with extra BBQ sauce, if desired.