UPDATE (Friday, May 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
32457
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, May 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/7/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 885,148 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, May 7, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1925 10371.21 66 177
Atkinson 785 9423.77 18 117
Bacon 1288 11294.28 28 88
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3846 8656.7 113 321
Banks 1639 8202.38 34 190
Barrow 8765 10146.67 132 609
Bartow 11241 10147.96 207 828
Ben Hill 1491 8957.64 61 154
Berrien 1059 5493.88 32 70
Bibb 13361 8781.47 405 1764
Bleckley 801 6239.29 34 49
Brantley 933 4858.87 32 80
Brooks 946 6015.13 36 88
Bryan 2738 6995.94 36 175
Bulloch 5270 6631.68 64 219
Burke 1779 7962.58 36 151
Butts 2334 9271.47 77 126
Calhoun 447 7076.14 15 74
Camden 3216 5963.95 30 137
Candler 751 6929.96 37 62
Carroll 7424 6180.54 131 311
Catoosa 5713 8307.28 64 253
Charlton 1120 8452.19 25 63
Chatham 20233 6924.94 428 1625
Chattahoochee 3370 31351.75 13 31
Chattooga 2250 9085.04 63 182
Cherokee 22433 8413.94 304 1294
Clarke 12793 9857.53 137 494
Clay 184 6444.83 3 10
Clayton 23862 7827.76 453 1381
Clinch 738 11087.74 25 66
Cobb 60864 7698.57 969 3154
Coffee 4236 9841.55 137 650
Colquitt 3530 7776.53 79 250
Columbia 11080 6984.76 160 474
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8692 5718.38 206 356
Crawford 526 4301.6 17 69
Crisp 1446 6487.51 56 164
Dade 1215 7517.63 13 62
Dawson 2728 10095.85 42 246
Decatur 2152 8175.67 55 147
DeKalb 57956 7307.03 932 4627
Dodge 1085 5322.54 56 107
Dooly 789 5888.06 32 90
Dougherty 5563 6187.64 281 1030
Douglas 12013 7908.18 176 860
Early 1015 10003.94 44 73
Echols 359 9045.1 4 13
Effingham 3812 5953.83 65 250
Elbert 1528 8065.45 58 130
Emanuel 1739 7672.96 53 124
Evans 760 7111.44 17 72
Fannin 2127 8081.31 61 177
Fayette 6693 5694.04 153 263
Floyd 10004 10012.41 185 891
Forsyth 17974 7118.22 183 967
Franklin 2350 10073.3 43 153
Fulton 82367 7493.49 1284 5002
Gilmer 2494 7938.38 72 221
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6722 7812.01 153 449
Gordon 6503 11202.6 104 329
Grady 1559 6352.89 47 176
Greene 1507 8051.5 56 136
Gwinnett 86677 8925.24 1080 5460
Habersham 4655 10163.76 153 475
Hall 25068 12148.35 443 2372
Hancock 834 10179.42 62 105
Haralson 1717 5588.83 35 76
Harris 2170 6251.44 58 157
Hart 1708 6542.31 37 114
Heard 646 5222.31 16 46
Henry 19268 8032.82 299 608
Houston 10109 6437.25 194 763
Irwin 684 7251.14 18 81
Jackson 8527 11414.99 140 508
Jasper 683 4810.2 18 61
Jeff Davis 1298 8568.79 36 91
Jefferson 1582 10331.09 59 153
Jenkins 728 8488.81 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1584 5540.2 53 165
Lamar 1352 6988.16 46 122
Lanier 503 4859.43 9 27
Laurens 3714 7852.67 144 351
Lee 1600 5338.49 50 184
Liberty 3461 5590.91 61 224
Lincoln 514 6326.15 24 52
Long 674 3384.38 11 47
Lowndes 7817 6631.43 143 381
Lumpkin 2803 8292.41 62 287
Macon 618 4758.24 27 83
Madison 2750 9112.9 46 157
Marion 401 4835.4 17 39
McDuffie 1692 7834.42 41 159
McIntosh 697 4784.79 14 57
Meriwether 1526 7259.75 73 139
Miller 682 11832.06 9 40
Mitchell 1540 6982.23 74 231
Monroe 1876 6765.97 87 192
Montgomery 723 7838.25 21 43
Morgan 1194 6238.9 23 90
Murray 4181 10384.74 81 255
Muscogee 14402 7515.68 404 1174
Newton 7543 6713.6 221 658
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23723 0 476 1267
Oconee 3061 7334.02 64 130
Oglethorpe 1193 7828.08 28 75
Paulding 10811 6265.72 166 420
Peach 1861 6798.17 52 223
Pickens 2538 7569.34 64 212
Pierce 1267 6482.48 43 136
Pike 1067 5657.48 26 71
Polk 3953 9091.12 82 381
Pulaski 610 5599.93 32 56
Putnam 1802 8233.95 56 161
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1544 9089.84 41 151
Randolph 470 6958.84 33 81
Richmond 20046 9911.99 417 1358
Rockdale 6061 6382.69 152 876
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 815 5863.31 21 72
Seminole 752 9238.33 18 66
Spalding 4081 5905.08 156 441
Stephens 2989 11352.93 81 255
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1811 6160.07 92 264
Talbot 386 6268.27 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1848 7272.44 46 120
Taylor 512 6433.78 22 74
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 568 6708.4 45 112
Thomas 3576 8048.43 113 349
Tift 3438 8420.28 97 416
Toombs 2942 10903.16 98 179
Towns 1106 9190.63 44 128
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 53
Troup 5963 8468.49 187 496
Turner 603 7466.57 34 87
Twiggs 514 6356.67 37 101
Union 2054 8107.36 70 212
Unknown 2337 0 11 42
Upson 1818 6918.6 107 178
Walker 6564 9429.68 80 287
Walton 8094 8447.62 237 508
Ware 3022 8428.86 154 351
Warren 376 7216.89 14 48
Washington 1632 8038.62 62 113
Wayne 2753 9184.63 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2980 9383.46 67 294
Whitfield 14859 14195.77 229 755
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 731 8195.99 28 121
Worth 1196 5937.84 61 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,962,537 (8,445,017 reported molecular tests; 517,520 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 885,148 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,104 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,675 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, May 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleAsk Angi: Love Where You Live
Next articleMonroe County deputies find escaped inmate
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!