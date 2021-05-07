Little Richard Memorial Celebration set for this weekend

The weekend includes a Memorial Celebration on Sunday, May 9th at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon.
All weekend long, participating restaurants will offer food and drinks inspired by the rock and roll legend. Each purchase can earn you a stamp on a Little Richard Memorial Weekend Passport. The passport enters you for a chance to win Little Richard themed t-shirts and other prizes.
Richard Wayne Penniman was raised in the Pleasant Hill community of Macon. The singer would go on to make hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.”
Richard died on May 9th, 2020 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 87 years old.
