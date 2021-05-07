Macon Bacon Baseball to allow full capacity crowd in stadium this summer

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon Bacon baseball is hoping to fill the stadium at Luther Williams Field this summer.

The team announced today that it had been in discussion with local officials prior to making the decision.

The team plans to keep hand sanitizing stations at the stadium and will encourage, but not require, mask-wearing. And while social distancing in the stands will cease, it will continue at concession stands when customers wait in line.

“The number one priority is the health and safety of our fans, staff, players, and coaches,” Bacon president Brandon Raphael said in a news release. “We will continue to monitor developments and all necessary public health measures moving forward. We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to Luther Williams Field on May 28 with full capacity.”

The team is also encouraging customers to use contactless payment options.

New this year, the Macon Bacon team is offering mobile ordering with delivery for certain seating sections in the stadium, or you can place your mobile order for concession stand pick-up.

Tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now.