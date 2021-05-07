Man charged with murder for killing teenagers in Johnson County

|
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has named a suspect in the Johnson County murders of two teenagers.
22-year old Daniel Payton Brinson of Washington County is charged with two counts of malice murder for the deaths of 18-year old Destiny Hope Kight of Wrightsville and 18-year old Charles Jaylon Garrett of East Dublin.
Kight and Garrett were found dead at 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville on April 23rd. They had been shot.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest Friday morning. According to a news release from the GBI, Brinson knew Garrett, and the investigation is ongoing.
When the GBI secured arrest warrants for Brinson, he was already in jail in Cobb County because Marietta Police arrested him on April 26th on unrelated charges.
According to Cobb County jail records, he was arrested for Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Felony), Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Felony), and Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale Of Marijuana.
In addition to the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Wrightsville Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Community Supervision Dublin Office all participated in the investigation.