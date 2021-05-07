|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County held a special ceremony to help honor one local veteran. Cary Van Becham served in the Vietnam War as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.
His family wanted to do something special to honor him. At a special ceremony held outside of the South Bibb Recreation Center, family, friends, and Macon residents gathered to celebrate him.
The sign unveiled is right across from the rec center, detailing some of his recognitions, including earning a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, Combat “V”, two Purple Hearts, and a Navy Achievement Medal.
“He served not for just his family but for everyone in his community,” said Steven Becham.
Steven remembers his father as his superhero and says he treasures all that his father did for him.
Jody Epps, Becham’s stepson, says the main reason he became a Marine, was because of his father.
According to Epps, it took years for this event to finally happen, but it couldn’t have been possible without the help of the Mayor and Macon-Bibb County.
“His sacrifices he made for our country during the Vietnam War meant a lot to us, so we wanted to do something special,” said Mayor Lester Miller.
Now, the family says they hope people will take the time to thank a local veteran when they see Cary Becham’s sign.