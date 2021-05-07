Warner Robins Police see increase in overdose calls in April

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Warner Robins Police Department noticed an alarming trend in April. The department posted to Facebook on May 3rd about the number of overdose calls they responded to.

Since the beginning of the year, officers responded to an average of 5 overdose calls a month. That number spiked to 18 in April. Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says they made the post to let people know there is help available if you need it.

“We want to make sure they’re getting the help that they need,” says Chief Wagner. “Because there will be a time and a place that they may not be in a spot where they can call for help, or somebody will find them.”

Chief Wagner says many of the calls were the result of opioids and paramedics had to revive those people with Narcan. He says none of the people were arrested, but they do investigate where the illegal substances come from. Chief Wagner urges people to get help whether it’s you who’s struggling with addiction or someone you know.

“Please call and get some help because the chance of surviving one of these ordeals is fatal,” says Chief Wagner.

Marissa Cody is the recovery support supervisor at Macon Recovers. She says if you’re struggling with drug addiction you are not alone. Cody says there are a lot of resources people can use.

“We have 12 step meetings that people can attend. We have sober social events for people who need a safe and sober place to hang out,” says Cody. “We also have one-on-one peer support.”

Cody says the opioid epidemic, is an epidemic inside of the pandemic. According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health from March 2020 to August 2020:

  • There was a 4.4 percent average weekly increase among opioid-involved emergency department visits.
  • Also, there was a 12.8 percent average weekly increase among visits mentioning Narcan.

Cody says recovery is not only possible, it’s the expectation.

“We just want to be able to provide that support to let people know you’re not alone,” says Cody. “There are people out there just like you who are willing to help you on your way.”

In addition to Macon Recovers you can reach out to these resources for help.

