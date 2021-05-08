UPDATE (Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 8, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/8/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 885,869 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1924 10365.82 66 177
Atkinson 788 9459.78 18 117
Bacon 1288 11294.28 28 88
Baker 162 5198.97 9 33
Baldwin 3846 8656.7 113 321
Banks 1641 8212.39 34 191
Barrow 8777 10160.56 133 609
Bartow 11243 10149.77 207 829
Ben Hill 1491 8957.64 61 154
Berrien 1060 5499.07 32 70
Bibb 13364 8783.44 406 1765
Bleckley 801 6239.29 34 49
Brantley 934 4864.08 32 80
Brooks 946 6015.13 36 89
Bryan 2739 6998.49 36 175
Bulloch 5272 6634.2 64 219
Burke 1780 7967.06 36 151
Butts 2338 9287.36 77 126
Calhoun 450 7123.63 15 74
Camden 3219 5969.51 30 137
Candler 752 6939.19 37 62
Carroll 7425 6181.37 131 311
Catoosa 5724 8323.28 64 255
Charlton 1138 8588.03 25 63
Chatham 20247 6929.73 428 1626
Chattahoochee 3390 31537.82 13 31
Chattooga 2253 9097.15 63 182
Cherokee 22444 8418.07 304 1300
Clarke 12796 9859.84 137 495
Clay 184 6444.83 3 10
Clayton 23896 7838.92 457 1383
Clinch 738 11087.74 25 67
Cobb 60925 7706.29 969 3167
Coffee 4237 9843.87 137 650
Colquitt 3532 7780.94 79 250
Columbia 11089 6990.44 161 475
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8702 5724.96 206 357
Crawford 526 4301.6 17 69
Crisp 1446 6487.51 56 164
Dade 1215 7517.63 13 62
Dawson 2728 10095.85 42 246
Decatur 2148 8160.47 55 147
DeKalb 58006 7313.33 933 4635
Dodge 1085 5322.54 56 107
Dooly 789 5888.06 32 90
Dougherty 5573 6198.77 281 1031
Douglas 12028 7918.05 177 861
Early 1016 10013.8 44 73
Echols 359 9045.1 4 13
Effingham 3816 5960.08 65 250
Elbert 1528 8065.45 58 130
Emanuel 1739 7672.96 53 124
Evans 760 7111.44 17 72
Fannin 2131 8096.5 61 177
Fayette 6703 5702.55 153 263
Floyd 10010 10018.42 185 890
Forsyth 17983 7121.78 185 967
Franklin 2349 10069.01 43 152
Fulton 82445 7500.58 1285 5014
Gilmer 2496 7944.74 72 221
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6722 7812.01 153 450
Gordon 6504 11204.33 104 329
Grady 1561 6361.04 47 176
Greene 1507 8051.5 56 136
Gwinnett 86726 8930.28 1081 5468
Habersham 4658 10170.31 153 475
Hall 25096 12161.92 443 2378
Hancock 834 10179.42 62 105
Haralson 1719 5595.34 35 76
Harris 2170 6251.44 58 157
Hart 1708 6542.31 37 114
Heard 647 5230.4 16 46
Henry 19298 8045.33 300 609
Houston 10115 6441.08 194 764
Irwin 684 7251.14 18 81
Jackson 8531 11420.35 140 510
Jasper 683 4810.2 19 61
Jeff Davis 1298 8568.79 36 91
Jefferson 1582 10331.09 59 153
Jenkins 728 8488.81 40 83
Johnson 787 8146.15 42 98
Jones 1584 5540.2 53 165
Lamar 1354 6998.5 46 122
Lanier 503 4859.43 9 27
Laurens 3716 7856.9 144 352
Lee 1601 5341.83 50 184
Liberty 3465 5597.38 61 224
Lincoln 514 6326.15 24 52
Long 674 3384.38 11 47
Lowndes 7823 6636.52 143 381
Lumpkin 2803 8292.41 63 287
Macon 619 4765.94 27 83
Madison 2753 9122.84 46 157
Marion 402 4847.46 17 39
McDuffie 1694 7843.68 41 159
McIntosh 697 4784.79 14 57
Meriwether 1528 7269.27 73 139
Miller 682 11832.06 9 40
Mitchell 1541 6986.76 74 232
Monroe 1877 6769.57 87 192
Montgomery 724 7849.09 21 43
Morgan 1196 6249.35 23 89
Murray 4186 10397.16 81 255
Muscogee 14409 7519.33 404 1176
Newton 7548 6718.05 223 659
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23721 0 476 1267
Oconee 3063 7338.81 65 130
Oglethorpe 1193 7828.08 28 75
Paulding 10822 6272.1 167 420
Peach 1865 6812.79 52 223
Pickens 2542 7581.27 64 212
Pierce 1271 6502.94 44 138
Pike 1069 5668.08 26 71
Polk 3954 9093.42 82 381
Pulaski 610 5599.93 32 56
Putnam 1805 8247.66 56 161
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1546 9101.61 41 151
Randolph 470 6958.84 33 81
Richmond 20061 9919.4 418 1359
Rockdale 6064 6385.85 152 876
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 814 5856.12 21 72
Seminole 752 9238.33 18 66
Spalding 4087 5913.76 156 441
Stephens 2989 11352.93 81 255
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1811 6160.07 92 264
Talbot 386 6268.27 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1852 7288.18 47 121
Taylor 512 6433.78 22 74
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 572 6755.64 45 112
Thomas 3583 8064.19 113 349
Tift 3444 8434.97 97 416
Toombs 2943 10906.87 98 179
Towns 1107 9198.94 44 128
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 53
Troup 5971 8479.85 187 496
Turner 604 7478.95 34 87
Twiggs 514 6356.67 39 101
Union 2059 8127.1 71 212
Unknown 2342 0 12 43
Upson 1818 6918.6 107 178
Walker 6565 9431.12 80 288
Walton 8102 8455.97 237 508
Ware 3025 8437.23 153 351
Warren 376 7216.89 14 48
Washington 1635 8053.39 62 113
Wayne 2757 9197.97 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2982 9389.76 67 294
Whitfield 14870 14206.28 230 755
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 731 8195.99 28 121
Worth 1196 5937.84 61 174
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,980,488 (8,462,302 reported molecular tests; 518,186 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 885,869 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,185 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,702 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

