UPDATE (Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/9/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 886,374 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1924 10365.82 66 177
Atkinson 788 9459.78 18 117
Bacon 1288 11294.28 28 88
Baker 162 5198.97 9 33
Baldwin 3847 8658.95 113 321
Banks 1642 8217.4 34 191
Barrow 8785 10169.83 133 609
Bartow 11250 10156.09 206 830
Ben Hill 1491 8957.64 61 154
Berrien 1061 5504.25 32 70
Bibb 13366 8784.75 406 1765
Bleckley 801 6239.29 34 49
Brantley 934 4864.08 32 80
Brooks 946 6015.13 36 89
Bryan 2739 6998.49 36 175
Bulloch 5274 6636.72 64 219
Burke 1786 7993.91 36 152
Butts 2341 9299.28 77 126
Calhoun 450 7123.63 15 74
Camden 3220 5971.37 30 137
Candler 753 6948.42 37 62
Carroll 7427 6183.04 131 311
Catoosa 5730 8332 64 255
Charlton 1141 8610.67 25 63
Chatham 20252 6931.44 428 1626
Chattahoochee 3390 31537.82 13 31
Chattooga 2253 9097.15 63 182
Cherokee 22455 8422.19 304 1300
Clarke 12804 9866 137 495
Clay 184 6444.83 3 10
Clayton 23919 7846.46 457 1383
Clinch 738 11087.74 25 67
Cobb 60960 7710.72 969 3168
Coffee 4237 9843.87 137 650
Colquitt 3536 7789.75 79 250
Columbia 11092 6992.33 161 475
Cook 1162 6663.99 38 107
Coweta 8712 5731.54 206 357
Crawford 526 4301.6 17 69
Crisp 1446 6487.51 56 164
Dade 1217 7530.01 13 62
Dawson 2731 10106.95 42 246
Decatur 2148 8160.47 55 147
DeKalb 58045 7318.25 933 4637
Dodge 1085 5322.54 56 107
Dooly 791 5902.99 32 90
Dougherty 5574 6199.88 281 1032
Douglas 12037 7923.98 177 861
Early 1016 10013.8 44 73
Echols 359 9045.1 4 13
Effingham 3818 5963.2 65 250
Elbert 1529 8070.73 58 130
Emanuel 1740 7677.37 53 124
Evans 760 7111.44 17 72
Fannin 2131 8096.5 61 177
Fayette 6708 5706.8 153 263
Floyd 10012 10020.42 185 890
Forsyth 17991 7124.95 185 967
Franklin 2349 10069.01 43 152
Fulton 82501 7505.68 1285 5017
Gilmer 2497 7947.93 72 221
Glascock 145 4793.39 7 19
Glynn 6727 7817.82 153 450
Gordon 6505 11206.05 104 329
Grady 1561 6361.04 47 176
Greene 1507 8051.5 56 136
Gwinnett 86762 8933.99 1081 5469
Habersham 4658 10170.31 153 475
Hall 25105 12166.28 443 2378
Hancock 834 10179.42 62 105
Haralson 1719 5595.34 35 76
Harris 2175 6265.84 58 157
Hart 1709 6546.14 37 114
Heard 647 5230.4 16 46
Henry 19313 8051.58 300 609
Houston 10122 6445.53 194 764
Irwin 684 7251.14 18 81
Jackson 8535 11425.7 140 510
Jasper 683 4810.2 19 61
Jeff Davis 1299 8575.39 36 91
Jefferson 1583 10337.62 59 153
Jenkins 728 8488.81 40 83
Johnson 788 8156.51 42 98
Jones 1584 5540.2 53 165
Lamar 1354 6998.5 46 122
Lanier 503 4859.43 9 27
Laurens 3718 7861.13 144 352
Lee 1601 5341.83 50 184
Liberty 3467 5600.61 61 224
Lincoln 515 6338.46 24 52
Long 675 3389.4 11 47
Lowndes 7824 6637.37 143 381
Lumpkin 2803 8292.41 63 287
Macon 619 4765.94 27 83
Madison 2754 9126.16 46 157
Marion 402 4847.46 17 39
McDuffie 1695 7848.31 41 159
McIntosh 699 4798.52 14 57
Meriwether 1530 7278.78 73 139
Miller 683 11849.41 9 40
Mitchell 1542 6991.29 74 232
Monroe 1878 6773.18 87 192
Montgomery 725 7859.93 21 43
Morgan 1199 6265.02 23 89
Murray 4187 10399.64 81 255
Muscogee 14419 7524.55 404 1176
Newton 7554 6723.39 223 659
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23731 0 476 1267
Oconee 3063 7338.81 65 130
Oglethorpe 1195 7841.21 28 75
Paulding 10828 6275.57 167 421
Peach 1865 6812.79 52 223
Pickens 2545 7590.22 64 212
Pierce 1271 6502.94 44 138
Pike 1071 5678.69 26 71
Polk 3954 9093.42 82 380
Pulaski 610 5599.93 32 56
Putnam 1805 8247.66 56 161
Quitman 82 3574.54 2 11
Rabun 1547 9107.5 41 151
Randolph 470 6958.84 33 81
Richmond 20080 9928.8 418 1359
Rockdale 6072 6394.27 152 877
Schley 212 4018.96 5 21
Screven 816 5870.5 21 72
Seminole 752 9238.33 18 66
Spalding 4098 5929.68 156 441
Stephens 2989 11352.93 81 255
Stewart 791 12905.86 25 127
Sumter 1811 6160.07 92 265
Talbot 386 6268.27 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1852 7288.18 47 121
Taylor 512 6433.78 22 74
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 572 6755.64 45 112
Thomas 3587 8073.19 113 350
Tift 3444 8434.97 97 416
Toombs 2945 10914.28 98 179
Towns 1108 9207.25 44 128
Treutlen 625 9152.15 24 53
Troup 5979 8491.21 187 496
Turner 604 7478.95 34 87
Twiggs 515 6369.03 39 101
Union 2059 8127.1 71 212
Unknown 2351 0 12 43
Upson 1819 6922.4 107 178
Walker 6567 9433.99 80 288
Walton 8105 8459.1 237 508
Ware 3030 8451.18 153 351
Warren 381 7312.86 14 48
Washington 1635 8053.39 62 113
Wayne 2757 9197.97 78 270
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2984 9396.06 67 294
Whitfield 14870 14206.28 230 755
Wilcox 476 5415.24 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 731 8195.99 28 121
Worth 1196 5937.84 61 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,993,416 (8,474,644 reported molecular tests; 518,772 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 886,374 (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,198 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,701 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

