Three people arrested for shooting at Waffle House in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the hospital and three people are behind bars after a shooting at a Waffle House in Washington County.

According to the Sandersville Police Department, a 20 year old woman was shot in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 104 East Church Street around 2:40 Sunday morning. Police say she was flown to a trauma center in Augusta. Washington County Sheriff, Joel Cochran, says as of Sunday night, the woman is in critical condition.

Sandersville police say three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. According to Sheriff Cochran those three people are: George Reeves, Thomas Tanner, and Malik Holsey. Sheriff Cochran says two of the men are charged with aggravated assault, but more charges and arrests are pending. All three are in the Washington County Jail.

Sandersville police believe the shooting is gang motivated and is connected to other shootings that happened on April 22, 23, and 25th.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Captain Parker with the Sandersville Police Department at (478)232-2628, Detective Pettit with the Sandersville Police Department at (478)357-1720 or you can call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478)552-0911.

 

