Man shot in foot behind Glory Days Grill in Macon, suspect unknown

By
Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for who’s responsible for shooting a man in the foot behind a restaurant on Arkwright Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 24 year old man shot in the foot behind Glory Days Grill at 3933 Arkwright Road just before 6 p.m Sunday.

Investigators say the 24 year old man heard a couple arguing, several shots were fired, and he was hit in the foot.

Investigators say the injury is non-life threatening and the man is at Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators do not have information on a suspect at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

 

