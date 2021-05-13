Warmer & Sunny end to the week

High pressure continues to keep skies clear across Middle Georgia this evening, which means temperatures are cooling quickly tonight.

Friday will be starting cool, with lows in the 40’s before sunshine helps us warm to the mid and upper 70’s.

Skies will be staying clear through the weekend with the warming trend continuing into the start of next week.



By Tuesday humidity will start to creep back into Middle Georgia and with it some isolated rain chances.

Better rain chances will be pushing in for the middle and end of the week.

While a few thunderstorms are possible next week, no severe weather is expected.