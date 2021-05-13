Warmer & Sunny end to the week

Cecilia Reeves
High pressure continues to keep skies clear across Middle Georgia this evening, which means temperatures are cooling quickly tonight.

Friday will be starting cool, with lows in the 40’s before sunshine helps us warm to the mid and upper 70’s.
Skies will be staying clear through the weekend with the warming trend continuing into the start of next week.

By Tuesday humidity will start to creep back into Middle Georgia and with it some isolated rain chances.

Better rain chances will be pushing in for the middle and end of the week.

While a few thunderstorms are possible next week, no severe weather is expected.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.