UPDATE: Arrest made in accident that injured 10-year-old bike rider

UPDATE (5/13 4:30 p.m.) – A Warner Robins woman was arrested Thursday in connection to an accident that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital on May 1.
A Warner Robins Police Department news release says 21-year-old Sophia Shantae Singleton was identified as the driver of the 2007 Honda Accord that hit the boy while he was riding his bicycle in the 100 block of Sonja Drive.
The child was treated in an Atlanta hospital and has a long road to recovery, according to the release.
Singleton is charged with reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and driving while unlicensed.
She was taken to the Houston County Detention Facility.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Police are investigating a crash after a 10-year old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike.
According to the police department, the boy was hit by a Honda Accord while crossing Sonja Drive just before 7:30 Saturday evening.
Police say the boy suffered a head injury, and his family told officers that he was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital for surgery.
Police say the boy is in critical condition. No charges have been filed against the driver of the Honda.