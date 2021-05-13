Macon-Bibb looking for lifeguards for summer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are only two weeks until Memorial Day weekend,  and that means pools and beaches in Macon-Bibb are searching for lifeguards.

Lake Tobosofkee and Macon-Bibb recreation centers expect more people to come out and enjoy the water this year. Bibb County Parks and Recreation director, Robert Walker, says they look forward to welcoming people back safely.

“I’m just excited about getting everything back open this year,” Walker said. “We’re hoping everyone has fun.”

Lake Tobesofkee director Donald Bracewell says the park is looking to hire at least 10 lifeguards at the beach this season, and Macon-Bibb recreation centers need 33.

To become a lifeguard, you must be 18 or older and able to swin.

Macon-Bibb will take care of the rest.

“Macon-Bibb County gives me the option to get them CPR certified if needed,” Bracewell said. “It helps if they are certified though, so we can put them straight to work.”

Lifeguards will be socially distanced during training and will have individual sessions for CPR certification. Lifeguards will not only keep people safe in the water this year, but they’ll also be helping remind people about pandemic safety.

“We ask that everyone come to the pool locations with a mask on, and we will be checking temperatures before you come in,” Walker explained. “We’re going to limit to one lifeguard per 25 people because we don’t want to overcrowd the pool or pool deck area.”

Lake Tobesofkee is simply encouraging guests to social distance while enjoying the beach.

Click here to apply.

