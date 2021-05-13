Downtown Macon welcoming new and old businesses

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Over the past several years, downtown Macon has filled much of its storefronts.
Four and half years ago, downtown was at 52% capacity, but that number has since grown to 79%.
Bethany Rogers, the Executive Director for Newtown Loans, says downtown has become an enjoyable place to be over the past couple of years.
“It’s exciting to feel the walkable downtown become even bigger,” Rogers said.
More people helps to attract more businesses like Bike Tech, located on Vineville Avenue since 1982. It announced it’s moving from Vineville to Second Street.
Co-owner Elizabeth Schorr says it was time for a change.
“We will have access to the Ocmulgee Trail, and it will be easier for people to leave from the shop for rides,” Schorr said.
Schorr says the plan is to officially open in July. They’ll be able to host events and educational workshops in their new space.
Other businesses, like Olde World Barber Shoppe Macon, say the community has been welcoming since they moved from Warner Robins four months ago.
“We wanted to bring the family oriented environment to downtown Macon,” owner Jason Patridge said. “I feel like the area was missing this.”
Newtown Macon says it hopes to continue to welcome businesses to the area.