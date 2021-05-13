UPDATE (Thursday, May 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 888,784 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,925 10,371.21 66 178
Atkinson 786 9,435.77 20 116
Bacon 1,286 11,276.75 28 90
Baker 164 5,263.16 9 34
Baldwin 3,853 8,672.46 115 320
Banks 1,646 8,237.41 35 193
Barrow 8,820 10,210.34 135 609
Bartow 11,268 10,172.34 209 836
Ben Hill 1,494 8,975.67 61 155
Berrien 1,063 5,514.63 32 70
Bibb 13,381 8,794.61 407 1,768
Bleckley 802 6,247.08 34 49
Brantley 945 4,921.36 32 80
Brooks 947 6,021.49 36 89
Bryan 2,751 7,029.15 36 175
Bulloch 5,282 6,646.78 64 222
Burke 1,792 8,020.77 36 154
Butts 2,345 9,315.17 77 126
Calhoun 452 7,155.30 15 74
Camden 3,229 5,988.06 31 137
Candler 753 6,948.42 37 62
Carroll 7,443 6,196.36 132 312
Catoosa 5,756 8,369.81 64 258
Charlton 1,148 8,663.50 25 64
Chatham 20,285 6,942.73 430 1,634
Chattahoochee 3,422 31,835.52 13 31
Chattooga 2,250 9,085.04 63 183
Cherokee 22,517 8,445.45 304 1,310
Clarke 12,828 9,884.50 137 498
Clay 183 6,409.81 3 10
Clayton 24,056 7,891.40 462 1,399
Clinch 740 11,117.79 25 67
Cobb 61,140 7,733.48 973 3,187
Coffee 4,237 9,843.87 137 651
Colquitt 3,548 7,816.18 81 250
Columbia 11,110 7,003.68 162 476
Cook 1,164 6,675.46 38 107
Coweta 8,747 5,754.57 207 363
Crawford 524 4,285.25 17 70
Crisp 1,448 6,496.48 56 166
Dade 1,222 7,560.95 13 62
Dawson 2,737 10,129.16 42 247
Decatur 2,152 8,175.67 55 147
DeKalb 58,221 7,340.44 946 4,659
Dodge 1,085 5,322.54 56 107
Dooly 793 5,917.91 32 90
Dougherty 5,597 6,225.46 282 1,037
Douglas 12,093 7,960.84 179 868
Early 1,016 10,013.80 43 72
Echols 360 9,070.29 4 13
Effingham 3,834 5,988.19 65 251
Elbert 1,531 8,081.29 59 130
Emanuel 1,741 7,681.79 53 124
Evans 761 7,120.80 17 72
Fannin 2,135 8,111.70 61 177
Fayette 6,739 5,733.17 154 265
Floyd 10,018 10,026.42 188 891
Forsyth 18,037 7,143.17 188 976
Franklin 2,353 10,086.16 43 153
Fulton 82,785 7,531.52 1,288 5,071
Gilmer 2,505 7,973.39 72 222
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,740 7,832.93 154 453
Gordon 6,514 11,221.55 105 330
Grady 1,570 6,397.72 47 176
Greene 1,510 8,067.53 56 136
Gwinnett 86,932 8,951.50 1,086 5,486
Habersham 4,663 10,181.22 153 475
Hall 25,159 12,192.45 446 2,384
Hancock 838 10,228.24 62 106
Haralson 1,720 5,598.59 35 77
Harris 2,188 6,303.30 58 157
Hart 1,711 6,553.80 37 114
Heard 651 5,262.73 16 48
Henry 19,385 8,081.60 300 611
Houston 10,148 6,462.09 195 770
Irwin 685 7,261.74 18 81
Jackson 8,551 11,447.12 140 512
Jasper 683 4,810.20 19 61
Jeff Davis 1,302 8,595.19 36 91
Jefferson 1,585 10,350.68 59 153
Jenkins 728 8,488.81 40 83
Johnson 790 8,177.21 42 98
Jones 1,585 5,543.70 52 166
Lamar 1,358 7,019.18 46 123
Lanier 503 4,859.43 9 27
Laurens 3,724 7,873.82 145 353
Lee 1,605 5,355.18 51 184
Liberty 3,478 5,618.38 61 224
Lincoln 516 6,350.77 24 52
Long 678 3,404.47 11 48
Lowndes 7,844 6,654.34 143 383
Lumpkin 2,815 8,327.91 64 291
Macon 621 4,781.34 27 83
Madison 2,761 9,149.35 46 158
Marion 402 4,847.46 17 39
McDuffie 1,698 7,862.20 41 160
McIntosh 700 4,805.38 14 57
Meriwether 1,538 7,316.84 73 139
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,543 6,995.83 74 232
Monroe 1,879 6,776.79 87 192
Montgomery 727 7,881.61 21 43
Morgan 1,200 6,270.25 23 91
Murray 4,201 10,434.42 81 255
Muscogee 14,488 7,560.56 405 1,183
Newton 7,579 6,745.64 224 665
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,768 0 473 1,271
Oconee 3,069 7,353.19 65 130
Oglethorpe 1,198 7,860.89 28 75
Paulding 10,869 6,299.34 168 422
Peach 1,873 6,842.01 52 225
Pickens 2,555 7,620.04 64 213
Pierce 1,274 6,518.29 44 138
Pike 1,075 5,699.89 26 72
Polk 3,959 9,104.92 82 379
Pulaski 612 5,618.29 32 57
Putnam 1,802 8,233.95 56 161
Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11
Rabun 1,551 9,131.05 40 151
Randolph 470 6,958.84 33 81
Richmond 20,147 9,961.93 419 1,367
Rockdale 6,096 6,419.55 152 882
Schley 212 4,018.96 5 21
Screven 818 5,884.89 21 72
Seminole 752 9,238.33 18 66
Spalding 4,118 5,958.62 157 441
Stephens 2,991 11,360.53 81 256
Stewart 793 12,938.49 25 127
Sumter 1,816 6,177.08 92 265
Talbot 390 6,333.23 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6,188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1,852 7,288.18 47 121
Taylor 512 6,433.78 22 74
Telfair 727 4,647.15 45 70
Terrell 574 6,779.26 46 112
Thomas 3,608 8,120.46 114 352
Tift 3,447 8,442.32 97 416
Toombs 2,951 10,936.52 98 180
Towns 1,110 9,223.87 44 130
Treutlen 626 9,166.79 24 53
Troup 5,998 8,518.19 187 499
Turner 604 7,478.95 34 87
Twiggs 515 6,369.03 39 102
Union 2,068 8,162.62 71 214
Unknown 2,334 0 5 36
Upson 1,824 6,941.43 107 178
Walker 6,605 9,488.58 80 290
Walton 8,123 8,477.88 237 510
Ware 3,035 8,465.12 153 352
Warren 381 7,312.86 14 48
Washington 1,638 8,068.17 62 113
Wayne 2,760 9,207.98 78 271
Webster 106 4,156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5,803.51 21 35
White 2,989 9,411.80 67 295
Whitfield 14,900 14,234.94 231 757
Wilcox 477 5,426.62 29 73
Wilkes 670 6,690.63 21 73
Wilkinson 731 8,195.99 28 121
Worth 1,197 5,942.81 61 175
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,058,816 (8,538,674 reported molecular tests; 520,142 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 888,784 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,503 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,765 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

