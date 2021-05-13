It’s the Law: Georgia hate crimes law

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
Davis explains the elements of Georgia’s new hate crimes law as prosecutors in Fulton County announce they plan to use it for the first time.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed notice that she intends to seek the death penalty and seek hate crime charges against 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long.
Long is suspected of killing eight people in the March 16th shootings at spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.
Davis explains when Georgia’s new hate crimes law can be applied and what prosecutors have the burden to prove.