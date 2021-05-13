MWA Executive Director, President Tony Rojas announces retirement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Water Authority’s Executive Director and President Tony Rojas announced his retirement Thursday after two decades of service.

An MWA news release says Rojas will conclude his tenure on May 24.

He was hired as the utility’s chief executive in November of 2002, coming to MWA from the City of Moultrie, where he spent 10 years as City Manager. He served as City Manager in Vidalia and Hawkinsville prior to his time in Moultrie.

“It has been my honor to serve as the Executive Director and President of the Macon Water Authority for the past 18-plus years,” Rojas said. “I have enjoyed working with the most dedicated and loyal employees and board members and have made many friends throughout the community.”

Rojas says he’s grateful for the opportunity former MWA Chairman Frank Amerson and MWA Board at that time gave him.

“I consider this a great blessing and thank all board members past and present for allowing me the opportunity to serve and for placing their faith in me to lead this model utility,” he said. “I know Mr. Amerson would be proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Rojas acknowledged the last 18 months have been especially challenging, noting the stress of managing through a pandemic and “other issues.”

“Therefore, I have decided this is the time to step away from my daily professional responsibilities at the Authority and take time to enjoy friends and family and just relax. But I do plan to remain in Macon-Bibb County, while staying active in the community and enjoying America’s Best Tasting Drinking Water.”

MWA Chairman Sam Hart says MWA has been blessed by Rojas’ leadership and professionalism.

“We wish Tony all the best and continued success as he enters the next chapter of his life, knowing that he leaves our organization in a strong position financially and operationally, as one who helped guide one of the best water utilities in the state and nation,” Hart said.

