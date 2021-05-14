CDC’s updated mask guidelines leave many unsure of what to do

Lizbeth Gutierrez
CDC announced new mask guidelines to those who are fully vaccinated

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The CDC announced earlier this week that fully vaccinated individuals can largely ditch masks.

The CDC suggests individuals still wear masks in crowded indoor settings, including buses and plane.

The North Central Health District says the new guidelines have brought confusion and that many people are unsure if they want to stop wearing a mask even after being fully vaccinated.

“I think for some it may be uncomfortable, but it all depends on how a person evaluates their risk,” NCHD spokesman Michael Hokanson said.

The NCHD says it will continue working to get people vaccinated as part of its mission to stop the spread of COVID-19.

 

