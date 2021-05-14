Deputies looking for man accused of stealing lottery tickets while clerk was distracted

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man they say stole lottery tickets from a convenience store last month.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the man stole the cards on April 3 at Circle K, located at 5602 Thomaston Road, while the clerk was distracted.

It happened between 4:59 and 6:09 a.m.

The release says a “possible identity” is Steven Howie.

If you can help to verify this or find the person seen in the attached photos, contact Investigator Jeff Pettis at (478) 803-2559 or email him at jpettis@maconbibb.us.

