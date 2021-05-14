Eight North Central Health District vaccine sites offering walk-in vaccination

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will begin offering COVID-19 vaccination without appointments at eight of the 13 locations.

The following locations will begin operating without scheduled appointments Monday, May 17:

Location Address Operating Hours Baldwin County

Health Department 100 Ireland Drive

Milledgeville, GA 31061 Tues., Wed. & Thurs.

8:30 a.m. – noon Crawford County

Health Department 141 McCrary Avenue

Roberta, GA 31078 Wednesdays

8:30 a.m. – noon Houston County

Health Department 98 Cohen Walker Drive

Warner Robins, GA 31088 Mon., Wed. & Fri.

8:30 a.m. – noon Macon-Bibb County

Health Department 171 Emery Highway

Macon, GA 31217 Mon., Wed, & Fri.

8:30 a.m. – noon Monroe County

Health Department 106 MLK Jr. Drive

Forsyth, GA 31029 Mondays

8:30 a.m. – noon Twiggs County

Health Department 26 Main Street

Jeffersonville, GA 31044 Wednesdays

8:30 a.m. – noon Washington County

Health Department 201 Morningside Drive

Sandersville, GA 31082 Tues. & Fri.

8:30 a.m. – noon Wilkinson County

Health Department 123 High Hill Street

Irwinton, GA 31042 Thursdays

8:30 a.m. – noon

“We’re excited to be able to offer no-appointment needed vaccination at these sites,” said Sabine Biabe A Som, NCHD Immunization Coordinator. “We want to make it easy for members of the community to access COVID-19 vaccination and removing the need for appointments will make vaccination that much easier at the majority of our clinics. With this change, we hope more people will take advantage of the vaccine so we can see a greater level of protection in our area.”

Any appointments for second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine already scheduled at these sites will remain booked. Individuals with existing appointments should arrive for their second dose at the scheduled location, date and time.

Vaccination at the remaining 5 locations (Hancock, Jasper, Jones, Peach and Putnam County Health Departments) will continue to require appointments. Individuals can call 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099 to schedule appointments at any of these locations.

All 13 NCHD COVID-19 vaccine sites can currently only vaccinate individuals age 18 and older. All sites use the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so anyone below age 18 must seek a provider that administers the Pfizer vaccine. Additional COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found at vaccines.gov.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information, vaccination consent form, EUA documents, post-vaccination reporting and more, visit NCHD52.org/covidvaccine. For additional Georgia COVID-19 vaccine information, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.