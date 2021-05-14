Eight North Central Health District vaccine sites offering walk-in vaccination

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0
23

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will begin offering COVID-19 vaccination without appointments at eight of the 13 locations.

The following locations will begin operating without scheduled appointments Monday, May 17:

Location  Address  Operating Hours 
Baldwin County
Health Department		 100 Ireland Drive
Milledgeville, GA 31061		 Tues., Wed. & Thurs.
8:30 a.m. – noon
Crawford County
Health Department		 141 McCrary Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078		 Wednesdays
8:30 a.m. – noon
Houston County
Health Department		 98 Cohen Walker Drive
Warner Robins, GA 31088		 Mon., Wed. & Fri.
8:30 a.m. – noon 
Macon-Bibb County
Health Department		 171 Emery Highway
Macon, GA 31217		 Mon., Wed, & Fri.
8:30 a.m. – noon
Monroe County
Health Department		 106 MLK Jr. Drive
Forsyth, GA 31029		 Mondays
8:30 a.m. – noon
Twiggs County
Health Department		 26 Main Street
Jeffersonville, GA 31044		 Wednesdays
8:30 a.m. – noon
Washington County
Health Department		 201 Morningside Drive
Sandersville, GA 31082		 Tues. & Fri.
8:30 a.m. – noon
Wilkinson County
Health Department		 123 High Hill Street
Irwinton, GA 31042		 Thursdays
8:30 a.m. – noon

 

“We’re excited to be able to offer no-appointment needed vaccination at these sites,” said Sabine Biabe A Som, NCHD Immunization Coordinator. “We want to make it easy for members of the community to access COVID-19 vaccination and removing the need for appointments will make vaccination that much easier at the majority of our clinics. With this change, we hope more people will take advantage of the vaccine so we can see a greater level of protection in our area.”

Any appointments for second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine already scheduled at these sites will remain booked. Individuals with existing appointments should arrive for their second dose at the scheduled location, date and time.

Vaccination at the remaining 5 locations (Hancock, Jasper, Jones, Peach and Putnam County Health Departments) will continue to require appointments. Individuals can call 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099 to schedule appointments at any of these locations.

All 13 NCHD COVID-19 vaccine sites can currently only vaccinate individuals age 18 and older. All sites use the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so anyone below age 18 must seek a provider that administers the Pfizer vaccine. Additional COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found at vaccines.gov.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information, vaccination consent form, EUA documents, post-vaccination reporting and more, visit NCHD52.org/covidvaccine. For additional Georgia COVID-19 vaccine information, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.