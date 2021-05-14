Eight North Central Health District vaccine sites offering walk-in vaccination

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District will begin offering COVID-19 vaccination without appointments at eight of the 13 locations.
The following locations will begin operating without scheduled appointments Monday, May 17:
|Location
|Address
|Operating Hours
|Baldwin County
Health Department
|100 Ireland Drive
Milledgeville, GA 31061
|Tues., Wed. & Thurs.
8:30 a.m. – noon
|Crawford County
Health Department
|141 McCrary Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
|Wednesdays
8:30 a.m. – noon
|Houston County
Health Department
|98 Cohen Walker Drive
Warner Robins, GA 31088
|Mon., Wed. & Fri.
8:30 a.m. – noon
|Macon-Bibb County
Health Department
|171 Emery Highway
Macon, GA 31217
|Mon., Wed, & Fri.
8:30 a.m. – noon
|Monroe County
Health Department
|106 MLK Jr. Drive
Forsyth, GA 31029
|Mondays
8:30 a.m. – noon
|Twiggs County
Health Department
|26 Main Street
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
|Wednesdays
8:30 a.m. – noon
|Washington County
Health Department
|201 Morningside Drive
Sandersville, GA 31082
|Tues. & Fri.
8:30 a.m. – noon
|Wilkinson County
Health Department
|123 High Hill Street
Irwinton, GA 31042
|Thursdays
8:30 a.m. – noon
“We’re excited to be able to offer no-appointment needed vaccination at these sites,” said Sabine Biabe A Som, NCHD Immunization Coordinator. “We want to make it easy for members of the community to access COVID-19 vaccination and removing the need for appointments will make vaccination that much easier at the majority of our clinics. With this change, we hope more people will take advantage of the vaccine so we can see a greater level of protection in our area.”
Any appointments for second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine already scheduled at these sites will remain booked. Individuals with existing appointments should arrive for their second dose at the scheduled location, date and time.
Vaccination at the remaining 5 locations (Hancock, Jasper, Jones, Peach and Putnam County Health Departments) will continue to require appointments. Individuals can call 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099 to schedule appointments at any of these locations.
All 13 NCHD COVID-19 vaccine sites can currently only vaccinate individuals age 18 and older. All sites use the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so anyone below age 18 must seek a provider that administers the Pfizer vaccine. Additional COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found at vaccines.gov.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information, vaccination consent form, EUA documents, post-vaccination reporting and more, visit NCHD52.org/covidvaccine. For additional Georgia COVID-19 vaccine information, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.