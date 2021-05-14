Gov. Kemp extends State of Emergency for gas shortage

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a new Executive Order Friday, extending the State of Emergency for Petroleum Shortage until May 22.

On Monday, Governor Kemp temporarily suspended the gas tax in Georgia in light of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack. The Governor also announced that Georgia would increase the weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they received deliveries. The order further prohibited price gouging by bad actors looking to exploit the fuel shortage.

“While Colonial Pipeline is now operational, the company has informed the public that it will be a few days until full service is available statewide,” said Governor Kemp. “This executive order will ensure fuel supply chains have every resource needed to deliver gas quickly and safely, and that Georgians aren’t hit with state gas taxes at the pump during this shortage. I continue to ask Georgians to only purchase the fuel they need for essential travel through the upcoming weekend.”

Read the executive order here.

Read Colonial Pipeline’s latest public statement here.