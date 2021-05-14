Kroger to offer COVID-19 Vaccine by walk-in

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger Health announced the company is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at most of its locations in the Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina.

The company is encouraging those eligible to receive the vaccine and to do so at their earliest convenience to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Kroger Health is offering all three vaccines currently available under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization free of charge, and availability by store location varies.

The ability to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations will remain available on the company’s website at Kroger.com/CovidVaccine. Those who schedule online will also be able to select which vaccine they would like to receive based on availability by store location.

Walk-in vaccine patients are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt, bring their insurance information and identification card where applicable, and are reminded they will need to be observed in a designated waiting area for 15 minutes following administration of their dose.

For Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, the appointment will be made for the required second dose when the first dose is administered. Minors ages 16-17 who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine do not need to have their guardian present at the time of vaccine administration. However, the pharmacist or technician is required to call to verify consent from the guardian.

For more information, visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine