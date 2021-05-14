Macon-Bibb dedicates portion of road to local veteran

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A special ceremony was held this week to honor the life of Horace Johnson Jr., a local Vietnam War veteran.
Macon-Bibb Mayor and Johnson’s family members gathered to celebrate him.
A sign was placed in Johnson’s honor at the intersection of Hopewell and Midway Roads in Lizella.
It’s an area Wallace Johnson, Horace’s brother, says he and his brother used to walk near when they were young.
The Johnson family was at the dedication ceremony. Wallace says he’s thankful the county is honoring his brother.
“He was a very gentle soul and he loved everybody,” Wallace said.
He says people will remember his brother’s bravery when they drive past the sign.
Johnson earned several awards while serving, including a Purple Heart.