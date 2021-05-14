Macon Volunteer Clinic accepts new patients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon Volunteer Clinic is accepting new patients.

In order to be eligible for the Macon Volunteer Clinic:
  • You have to live in Bibb County
  • Be between the ages of 18 and 64
  • Not have insurance
  • Earn 200 percent or below the federal poverty level

We spoke with the executive director for the Macon Volunteer Clinic, Nancy White. She tells us about the importance of the clinic to the community.

“We love our mission and we want to reach as many people throughout Macon-Bibb County that qualify,” White said. “That’s what we’re here for, and that’s what our donors want us to do, and that’s what our compassionate volunteers want us to do. We’re powered by donors and volunteers.”

You have until May 17 to become a new patient with the Macon Volunteer Clinic. Call 478-755-1110 or visit their website for more information.

