Macon Volunteer Clinic accepts new patients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon Volunteer Clinic is accepting new patients.
In order to be eligible for the Macon Volunteer Clinic:
You have to live in Bibb County
Be between the ages of 18 and 64
Not have insurance
Earn 200 percent or below the federal poverty level
We spoke with the executive director for the Macon Volunteer Clinic, Nancy White. She tells us about the importance of the clinic to the community.
“We love our mission and we want to reach as many people throughout Macon-Bibb County that qualify,” White said. “That’s what we’re here for, and that’s what our donors want us to do, and that’s what our compassionate volunteers want us to do. We’re powered by donors and volunteers.”