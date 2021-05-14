NewTown Macon launches Downtown Macon Hype Team

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— NewTown Macon has formed a group to help bring more life to downtown.
The group, called the Downtown Hype Team, was formed as a way to get more people involved and excited about downtown businesses.
The Hype Team will make its debut this Sunday at the Market: Downtown Macon. The team’s mission is to post on social media about local businesses.
NewTown says this is a way of getting people back to downtown.
Emily Hopkins, the Director of Place/Mainstreet Macon Manager, says the team was supposed to launch in 2020, but the pandemic prevented that.
“We’re excited for it to be a reality from the vision that we set off with,” Hopkins said.
More than 20 people have applied to be part of the team.
