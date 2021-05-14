Perry’s Food Truck Friday returns for 2021 season

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry’s Food Truck Friday is back for the 2021 season.

Anya Turpin, Perry’s special events manager, says Food Truck Friday started in 2018 and quickly became a premiere event for the city.

City leaders tried different adaptations last year during the middle of the pandemic, but it just wasn’t the same. She says this year, you can expect new bands with different types of music, a DJ and an expanded layout.

“Not only because of Covid, but that was a general request, so we can have more space for more trucks, more beverage vendors, and just more room for people to spread out and enjoy downtown Perry,” Turpin said.

Turpin says more than 30 vendors are participating.

“It has a lot of different flavors, a lot of different things for people to enjoy,” Turpin said. “Even if you just come and bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beautiful weather, or stop in one of our downtown shops. It’s a great opportunity to get to know your community a little bit better.”

David Braun, the owner of Barbecue Monsters in Perry, says they’ve been waiting for Food Truck Friday to come back in full force. The event generates a lot of profit for them, and it hurt not having it last year. Braun says they’re looking forward to things getting back to normal.

“Now everything is starting to come back,” Braun said. “I just hope that everybody will come out and participate and make this probably the best Food Truck Friday we’ve ever had.”

Kim Gonzalez and her husband are visiting Perry from Florida to pick up their new puppy, Finn. They decided to make a vacation out of it and noticed a sign advertising Food Truck Friday. She says they’ve gone to food truck events before and they’re excited to try this one. She encourages people to attend.

“Get out and try these non chain stores and restaurants and support your local economy,” Gonzalez said.

Food Truck Friday Details

  • Food Truck Fridays happen on the second Friday of each month through September
  • The event is free to get in and goes from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
