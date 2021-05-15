Coroner: Missing woman found dead inside crashed car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman reported missing by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Saturday has been found dead inside her crashed car.
That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who tells 41NBC the woman’s body was found by her uncle around 3:30 Saturday afternoon in a wooded area in the 7300 block of Lower Thomaston Road.
Jones says the car was found upside down “way off in the woods.”
21-year-old Sidney Compagines had not been seen since 1 a.m. Friday at Cook Out on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in north Macon.
Her family contacted the sheriff’s office Friday night after she didn’t show up for her work shift at Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center.
Jones says an autopsy will be performed sometime next week.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.
