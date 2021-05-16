UPDATE (Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last twe weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 890,267 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,924 10,365.82 66 178
Atkinson 786 9,435.77 20 117
Bacon 1,288 11,294.28 28 90
Baker 164 5,263.16 9 34
Baldwin 3,857 8,681.46 115 322
Banks 1,649 8,252.43 35 193
Barrow 8,837 10,230.02 135 610
Bartow 11,287 10,189.49 210 837
Ben Hill 1,495 8,981.68 61 156
Berrien 1,067 5,535.38 32 70
Bibb 13,397 8,805.13 407 1,767
Bleckley 803 6,254.87 34 49
Brantley 946 4,926.57 32 80
Brooks 947 6,021.49 36 89
Bryan 2,762 7,057.26 36 175
Bulloch 5,285 6,650.56 64 222
Burke 1,796 8,038.67 36 154
Butts 2,354 9,350.92 78 126
Calhoun 452 7,155.30 15 74
Camden 3,235 5,999.18 31 138
Candler 761 7,022.24 37 62
Carroll 7,454 6,205.51 132 312
Catoosa 5,761 8,377.08 64 258
Charlton 1,160 8,754.06 25 65
Chatham 20,315 6,953.00 430 1,635
Chattahoochee 3,459 32,179.74 13 31
Chattooga 2,255 9,105.22 63 183
Cherokee 22,560 8,461.58 305 1,318
Clarke 12,848 9,899.91 137 499
Clay 185 6,479.86 3 10
Clayton 24,124 7,913.71 463 1,405
Clinch 741 11,132.81 25 67
Cobb 61,237 7,745.75 974 3,200
Coffee 4,240 9,850.84 137 651
Colquitt 3,555 7,831.60 82 251
Columbia 11,118 7,008.72 162 479
Cook 1,165 6,681.20 38 107
Coweta 8,768 5,768.38 207 367
Crawford 523 4,277.07 17 70
Crisp 1,449 6,500.96 56 166
Dade 1,227 7,591.88 13 62
Dawson 2,742 10,147.66 44 248
Decatur 2,148 8,160.47 55 147
DeKalb 58,340 7,355.44 949 4,671
Dodge 1,086 5,327.45 56 107
Dooly 795 5,932.84 32 90
Dougherty 5,602 6,231.02 282 1,039
Douglas 12,119 7,977.96 178 871
Early 1,019 10,043.37 43 72
Echols 360 9,070.29 4 13
Effingham 3,838 5,994.44 66 252
Elbert 1,533 8,091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1,748 7,712.67 54 124
Evans 761 7,120.80 17 72
Fannin 2,136 8,115.50 61 178
Fayette 6,744 5,737.43 154 266
Floyd 10,028 10,036.43 189 891
Forsyth 18,059 7,151.88 188 978
Franklin 2,355 10,094.73 43 154
Fulton 82,940 7,545.62 1,289 5,093
Gilmer 2,509 7,986.12 72 222
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,760 7,856.17 154 456
Gordon 6,518 11,228.44 106 330
Grady 1,571 6,401.79 47 177
Greene 1,513 8,083.56 56 137
Gwinnett 87,035 8,962.10 1,087 5,492
Habersham 4,667 10,189.96 153 475
Hall 25,191 12,207.96 447 2,389
Hancock 839 10,240.45 63 106
Haralson 1,720 5,598.59 35 77
Harris 2,189 6,306.18 58 160
Hart 1,712 6,557.63 37 114
Heard 651 5,262.73 16 48
Henry 19,424 8,097.85 300 611
Houston 10,156 6,467.18 197 771
Irwin 686 7,272.34 18 81
Jackson 8,561 11,460.51 141 512
Jasper 683 4,810.20 19 61
Jeff Davis 1,304 8,608.40 36 93
Jefferson 1,585 10,350.68 59 154
Jenkins 728 8,488.81 39 82
Johnson 790 8,177.21 42 98
Jones 1,588 5,554.20 52 166
Lamar 1,358 7,019.18 46 123
Lanier 503 4,859.43 9 27
Laurens 3,732 7,890.73 146 355
Lee 1,605 5,355.18 51 184
Liberty 3,489 5,636.15 62 225
Lincoln 516 6,350.77 24 52
Long 679 3,409.49 11 48
Lowndes 7,862 6,669.61 143 384
Lumpkin 2,821 8,345.66 64 291
Macon 624 4,804.43 27 83
Madison 2,764 9,159.29 46 159
Marion 402 4,847.46 17 39
McDuffie 1,700 7,871.46 42 160
McIntosh 700 4,805.38 14 57
Meriwether 1,549 7,369.17 73 139
Miller 686 11,901.46 9 41
Mitchell 1,545 7,004.90 74 232
Monroe 1,885 6,798.43 87 193
Montgomery 727 7,881.61 21 43
Morgan 1,204 6,291.15 23 93
Murray 4,210 10,456.77 81 256
Muscogee 14,526 7,580.39 407 1,188
Newton 7,596 6,760.77 226 665
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,796 0 479 1,276
Oconee 3,071 7,357.98 65 130
Oglethorpe 1,200 7,874.02 28 75
Paulding 10,891 6,312.09 169 427
Peach 1,878 6,860.27 52 225
Pickens 2,564 7,646.88 64 214
Pierce 1,276 6,528.52 44 139
Pike 1,077 5,710.50 26 72
Polk 3,966 9,121.02 82 379
Pulaski 612 5,618.29 32 57
Putnam 1,801 8,229.38 56 161
Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11
Rabun 1,556 9,160.49 40 151
Randolph 470 6,958.84 33 81
Richmond 20,190 9,983.19 421 1,373
Rockdale 6,120 6,444.82 152 887
Schley 212 4,018.96 5 21
Screven 819 5,892.09 21 72
Seminole 750 9,213.76 18 66
Spalding 4,136 5,984.66 158 442
Stephens 2,991 11,360.53 81 256
Stewart 803 13,101.65 25 127
Sumter 1,821 6,194.09 93 266
Talbot 392 6,365.70 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6,188.73 3 9
Tattnall 1,852 7,288.18 47 121
Taylor 513 6,446.34 22 74
Telfair 727 4,647.15 45 70
Terrell 574 6,779.26 46 113
Thomas 3,608 8,120.46 114 352
Tift 3,450 8,449.67 97 416
Toombs 2,955 10,951.34 98 181
Towns 1,114 9,257.10 44 130
Treutlen 630 9,225.36 24 53
Troup 6,007 8,530.97 187 503
Turner 604 7,478.95 34 87
Twiggs 513 6,344.30 39 101
Union 2,070 8,170.52 70 213
Unknown 2,328 0 5 36
Upson 1,825 6,945.24 107 179
Walker 6,620 9,510.13 80 292
Walton 8,124 8,478.93 239 510
Ware 3,037 8,470.70 153 353
Warren 384 7,370.44 14 48
Washington 1,640 8,078.02 62 113
Wayne 2,766 9,228.00 78 272
Webster 106 4,156.86 4 15
Wheeler 460 5,816.16 21 35
White 2,992 9,421.25 67 295
Whitfield 14,915 14,249.27 231 759
Wilcox 478 5,438.00 29 73
Wilkes 670 6,690.63 21 73
Wilkinson 735 8,240.83 28 121
Worth 1,197 5,942.81 61 175
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,109,214 (8,587,156 reported molecular tests; 522,058 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 890,267 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,666 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,804 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

