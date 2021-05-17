‘Nothing like this has ever happened’: Gray resident reacts to Sunday homicide

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After four years without any killings, Jones County residents learned shocking news Sunday morning.
Deputies say a person at a house party on Nitrogen Road called about a woman shot at 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.
20-year-old Jada Simmons of Milledgeville was found dead, and investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly happened.
Aldo Montesano, who works at Vaporized of Gray, just 15 minutes from where the shooting took place, says people always hear about Macon and Milledgeville in the news but never Jones County.
“I hear about people getting shot at Murphy’s or people trying to get gas… but here definitely not,” Montesano said. “I’ve lived in Jones County since kindergarten and nothing like this has ever happened.”
Montesano grew up in Gray and says house parties have always been common, but he’s never heard of any that have turned deadly.
“The most I’ve ever seen was people screaming at each other,” he said. “You know, typical high school stuff, but nothing violent. Not like this.”
Simmons leaves behind a one-year-old daughter and a family fighting for justice.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the community is shaken by this tragedy. Investigators are still looking for the shooter and need help finding more information.
If you know anything about the shooting, call the sheriff’s office at (478) 986-3489.