‘Nothing like this has ever happened’: Gray resident reacts to Sunday homicide

By
Peyton Lewis
-
0
120

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After four years without any killings, Jones County residents learned shocking news Sunday morning.

Deputies say a person at a house party on Nitrogen Road called about a woman shot at 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.

20-year-old Jada Simmons of Milledgeville was found dead, and investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

Aldo Montesano, who works at Vaporized of Gray, just 15 minutes from where the shooting took place, says people always hear about Macon and Milledgeville in the news but never Jones County.

“I hear about people getting shot at Murphy’s or people trying to get gas…  but here definitely not,” Montesano said. “I’ve lived in Jones County since kindergarten and nothing like this has ever happened.”

Montesano grew up in Gray and says house parties have always been common, but he’s never heard of any that have turned deadly.

“The most I’ve ever seen was people screaming at each other,” he said. “You know, typical high school stuff, but nothing violent. Not like this.”

Simmons leaves behind a one-year-old daughter and a family fighting for justice.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the community is shaken by this tragedy. Investigators are still looking for the shooter and need help finding more information.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the sheriff’s office at (478) 986-3489.

Previous articleMass vaccination sites set to close on Friday
Next articleAtrium Health Navicent updates visitor restrictions
mm
Peyton Lewis
Peyton Lewis is a 20-year-old reporter from Stockbridge, Georgia. She graduated in December of 2019 with her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. She found a love for reporting after receiving a video camera for her 8th birthday. She and her friends would make mock newscasts in her backyard other creative content. Peyton's love for writing and creating videos pushed her to pursue journalism. In order to kick-start her dream of being a reporter, she left the traditional high school experience at the age of 16 to attend Gordon State College as a full-time student. She graduated with her Associate's degree two weeks before graduating from high school. Previously, Peyton worked as a news intern for 11 Alive in Atlanta, a radio intern for the Joy FM, and a reporter/ technical manager for Grady Newsource. Peyton dreams to become an investigative reporter that leaves a lasting impact on the world around her. She loves Disney, dogs, spicy food, musicals, and her family. Peyton also enjoys reading, watching movies, cheering on the Dawgs, and going on new adventures.