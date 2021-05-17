Milledgeville woman killed during large party in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to find out who killed a Milledgeville woman at a party.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Jada Simmons was killed at a large party on Nitrogen Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Sheriff Butch Reece says many of the people at the party are from the Milledgeville area. Sheriff Reece added that Simmons has a one year old child.
Investigators are looking for who’s responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478)986-3489.