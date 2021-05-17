Warming trend this week

It was a beautiful day in Middle Georgia with temps warming to around normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow brings another nice day with an isolated chance for showers and winds gusting up to around 15 mph.



A similar set up will be around on Wednesday with high pressure to our east, that will serve to bring in more moisture and keep a very isolated shower chance through Wednesday afternoon.

This will also be the start to our big warm up that will continue into the weekend.



High pressure in the upper levels will create a blocking ridge that not only will bring highs in the 90’s by the end of the week, but keep us dry well into next week.

While it is still pretty far out, most models are signaling that we will be seeing some extreme heat to start next week.