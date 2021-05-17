Atrium Health Navicent now vaccinating 12-15 age group

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Kids ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Atrium Health Navicent is now administering the vaccine to the age group in three counties: Baldwin, Bibb and Peach.
“Everybody that gets sick is probably going to give it to somebody else,” pediatrician Christy Peterson said. “They are part of ending this pandemic.”
All minors must have their parent sign a form allowing them to receive the vaccine.
Locations:
- The Wellness Center, Navicent Health
- Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health
- Navicent Health, Baldwin
To make an appointment just go to http://www.covidsafega.org