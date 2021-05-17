Atrium Health Navicent updates visitor restrictions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the number of COVID-19 cases decrease in Georgia and following careful review of its policies and local COVID-19 data, Atrium Health Navicent updated certain portions of its visitation policy.

The visitation policy is used to protect patients, visitors and caregivers from the threat of COVID-19. These changes are effective Monday, May 17, 2021 and only visitors described below will be permitted into Atrium Health Navicent facilities.

Visitors include those who are visiting/accompanying the following patients:

Visitation hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily.

All patients in system-wide inpatient may have two (2) visitors excluding COVID-19 units. See special considerations.

Two (2) visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time.

The two (2) designated visitors must stay the same per 24 hour period.

All patients in system-wide outpatient and ambulatory settings may have two (2) visitors excluding COVID-19 units.

Visitors under the age of 12 are not permitted, including for the birth of a sibling.

Special considerations are made for the following and detailed below: Minor patients under the age of 18 Patients in labor and delivery and/or family birth centers Patients in intensive care (non COVID-19 units) Patients at end of life and/or in hospice/palliative care Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or mobility



Special Considerations

Visitors are asked to stay no longer than two (2) hours per visit, except for parents/guardians, ICU, and hospice/palliative/end of life patients.

Minor patients under the age of 18 may have two (2) visitors/guardians at any time.

Patients in Labor and Delivery (active labor, before delivery) may have two (2) visitors. Both may be present at the bedside during visiting hours. One (1) visitor may remain overnight.

Patients in Family Birth Center (after delivery) may have two visitors at a time at the bedside. One (1) visitor may remain overnight.

Patients in hospice or palliative care may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside and one (1) visitor overnight.

Patients in ICU (non COVID-19) may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside.

Patients at Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health may have two (2) visitors at a time at the beside. Visiting hours at Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health are 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily.



Visitors must continue to adhere to the following guidelines:

Visitation is limited to two (2) visitors per day.

Visitors must remain in patient room at all times.

The two (2) designated visitors must stay the same per 24 hour period.

Waiting rooms remain closed.

Essential visitors may change out daily.

Visitation hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily.

The enhanced visitation policy applies to all Atrium Health Navicent locations, including:

Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital Navicent Health

The Medical Center, Navicent Health

Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health

Navicent Health Baldwin

Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health

Monroe County Hospital, a Navicent Health Partner

Putnam General Hospital, a Navicent Health Partner

AHN Emergency Rooms, Urgent Care Centers, Clinics and Diagnostics Centers

All facilities may be accessed through their main lobbies and/or emergency centers. Anyone with cough, fever, shortness of breath or other flu-like symptoms are asked to refrain from visiting. Greeters at public entrances will continue to ask basic screening questions and temperature monitoring, guiding those seeking treatment to the appropriate location while assisting visitors as needed.

For the latest information on Atrium Health Navicent’s response to COVID-19, including our visitation policy, please visit www.navicenthealth.org. Atrium Health Navicent reserves the right to update the visitation policy at any time, based on current COVID-19 conditions.