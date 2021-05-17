BCSO makes arrest in connection to body found under mattress this month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged with murder and concealing the death of another after the discovery of a body under a mattress earlier this month.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release sent Monday afternoon said 45-year-old Margaton Achilles Dudley was interviewed Friday night before being taken into custody and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, where he’s being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office says additional arrests are pending further investigation.
26-year-old Amond Rashad Norwood’s body was found by a passerby near Churchill Street the morning of May 7. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told 41NBC Norwood had been shot multiple times.
Call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.
