Bibb School District hosts first in-person career fair since start of pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District held its first in-person career fair since the pandemic started Monday.
The fair is now over, but the district says several positions are still open.
Ashlynn Kirkland is graduating in December with her degree in middle grades education. She attended the career fair to network and called the event a good experience.
“I’ve talked to several schools,” Kirkland said. “They’ve been friendly and giving me their contact information, telling me to follow up with them upon graduating.”
Melanique Floyd, the coordinator of talent management for the Bibb County School District, says the district was ready to hold the annual event in-person with safety precautions in place.
“Principals are able to be more personable and meet people face to face,” Floyd said. “Being able to talk to candidates is a definite plus.”
According to Floyd, the district is hiring in all content areas for elementary, middle, high school, and special education. Positions for math, science, ELA, social studies and fine arts are available. They’re also hiring paraprofessionals.
36 people attended Monday’s fair.
“We do have several principals who have offered some positions after interviews today,” Floyd said. “So we’re very hopeful and we’re confident that we’re going to fill these positions for next year.”
Holly Hattaway went to the fair because she’s re-entering the field after attending a master’s program for therapy. Hattaway says her bachelor’s is in special education, and she enjoys working with children. She was offered a position Monday and advises people looking for similar role to look online and check for other fairs.
“I wasn’t expecting to come here and automatically get a job first thing today, but I’m excited,” Hattaway said. “Just keep at it, because it will happen if you want it.”
The district hired seven people Monday.
If you want to apply for the open positions mentioned
- You can apply on the Bibb County School District website
- Or you can call Human Resources at 478-765-8586