DNR locates body of 12-year old who drowned in Lake Sinclair

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The search for a boy who drowned in Lake Sinclair came to an end Monday.
According to Cpl. Lynn Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the body of Traetorin Mitchell was discovered around 10:45 a.m.
Stanford said Baldwin County dispatch reported a drowning Sunday around 7 p.m.
He says when he arrived at the scene, one distressed swimmer had been pulled to the shore and another had gone under water.
That’s when Sanford says sonar was used to try to locate the body, but the search was stopped due to loss of sunlight before resuming Monday morning.
“A diver with the Georgia Department went down and was able to locate the target,” Stanford said.
Traetorin lived near the area.
“It’s just not what you really want to see out here, you know it’s a small town,” Brooke Branan said.
Stanford wants to remind everyone to take proper safety measures including wearing life jackets while in or around water.