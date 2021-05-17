Here comes the heat

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
49

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will be on the rise over the next several days as we close in on the 90’s by the end of the week.

TODAY.

Temperatures across the southeast will continue their climb as we head into a new work week. High temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low and middle 80’s under a mostly sunny sky before falling back into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

A partly sunny sky is on the way for your Tuesday as temperatures warm into the low and middle 80’s once again. There is a small chance for an isolated shower, but most will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year.

WEEK AHEAD.

Warm weather will be the talk of the town over the next week. Throughout the 7 day forecast we will remain mostly dry with temperatures climbing through the 80’s this week. By the weekend I am expecting the 90’s back in our area with the middle 90’s on tap for Sunday.

