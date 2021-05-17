Houston County School District announces dates for high school graduations

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All five of the Houston County School District’s high school graduations will be held May 28 and 29 at Reaves Arena at Georgia National Fairgrounds.

That’s according to a news release Monday from the Houston County School District.

Commencement schedule:

Veterans High School – May 28 at 4 p.m.

Perry High School – May 28 at 8 p.m.

Houston County High School – May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Northside High School – May 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Warner Robins High School – May 29 at 4:30 p.m.

The ceremonies will also be streamed online here.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is located at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry.

Family and friends who attend the ceremonies are asked to follow the directions on the attached map to enter, exit and park at the fairgrounds.

For more information, contact the individual high schools, visit the GNFA website or call (478) 987-3247.

