Mass vaccination sites set to close on Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia’s state mass vaccination sites are closing on Friday, May 21.
The sites are offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The Macon site manager, Kerry Futch, says they’ve seen about 100 people a day in the last few weeks for that Pfizer shot and between 20 and 25 people a day for the Johnson and Johnson shot.
“To date, we’ve done a little over 53,000 here from the time we opened up,” Futch said. “So I think that’s a pretty good number. I wish it would be a little higher, so I encourage anyone to still come out and get that vaccine.”
The mass vaccination sites have administered 350,000 vaccine doses statewide.
