A few showers possible Wednesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
7

We saw a few pop up showers in Middle Georgia this afternoon as mostly cloudy skies hung around for much of the day.

Clouds will keep us warm overnight with lows in the 60’s.

Tomorrow will bring a similar set up to today with high pressure to our east sending in just enough moisture to get a few pop up showers.

Through the end of the week, upper level high pressure will start to crank up the heat and get us back into the 90’s by Friday.

As the high pressure takes over, dry air and dry conditions will keep any rain out of the area.

The long term forecast for next week will bring our first heat wave of the season with continued 90’s for much of the week.

Based on the current forecast it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some places warm to the triple digits by the middle of the week.

A few showers will be possible by late next week.

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.