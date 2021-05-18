A few showers possible Wednesday

We saw a few pop up showers in Middle Georgia this afternoon as mostly cloudy skies hung around for much of the day.

Clouds will keep us warm overnight with lows in the 60’s.

Tomorrow will bring a similar set up to today with high pressure to our east sending in just enough moisture to get a few pop up showers.



Through the end of the week, upper level high pressure will start to crank up the heat and get us back into the 90’s by Friday.

As the high pressure takes over, dry air and dry conditions will keep any rain out of the area.



The long term forecast for next week will bring our first heat wave of the season with continued 90’s for much of the week.



Based on the current forecast it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some places warm to the triple digits by the middle of the week.

A few showers will be possible by late next week.