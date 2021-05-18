UPDATE (Tuesday, May 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 5/18/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 891,073 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1,925 10,371.21 66 178
Atkinson 788 9,459.78 20 117
Bacon 1,288 11,294.28 28 89
Baker 164 5,263.16 9 34
Baldwin 3,863 8,694.97 115 323
Banks 1,651 8,262.44 35 193
Barrow 8,851 10,246.23 135 613
Bartow 11,293 10,194.91 211 836
Ben Hill 1,495 8,981.68 61 156
Berrien 1,068 5,540.57 32 70
Bibb 13,402 8,808.41 407 1,767
Bleckley 803 6,254.87 34 49
Brantley 949 4,942.19 32 80
Brooks 948 6,027.85 36 89
Bryan 2,770 7,077.70 36 175
Bulloch 5,286 6,651.82 64 223
Burke 1,796 8,038.67 36 154
Butts 2,349 9,331.06 78 126
Calhoun 452 7,155.30 15 74
Camden 3,241 6,010.31 31 138
Candler 771 7,114.52 37 62
Carroll 7,457 6,208.01 132 313
Catoosa 5,771 8,391.62 64 258
Charlton 1,190 8,980.45 25 65
Chatham 20,351 6,965.32 430 1,640
Chattahoochee 3,458 32,170.43 13 31
Chattooga 2,252 9,093.11 63 183
Cherokee 22,575 8,467.20 305 1,321
Clarke 12,854 9,904.53 137 499
Clay 185 6,479.86 3 10
Clayton 24,154 7,923.55 465 1,407
Clinch 738 11,087.74 25 67
Cobb 61,280 7,751.19 977 3,210
Coffee 4,241 9,853.17 137 653
Colquitt 3,552 7,825.00 82 251
Columbia 11,125 7,013.13 162 479
Cook 1,166 6,686.93 38 107
Coweta 8,774 5,772.33 207 368
Crawford 521 4,260.71 17 70
Crisp 1,449 6,500.96 56 166
Dade 1,231 7,616.63 13 62
Dawson 2,751 10,180.97 44 248
Decatur 2,148 8,160.47 55 148
DeKalb 58,421 7,365.66 949 4,681
Dodge 1,087 5,332.35 56 108
Dooly 799 5,962.69 32 90
Dougherty 5,604 6,233.25 282 1,041
Douglas 12,129 7,984.54 178 872
Early 1,019 10,043.37 43 74
Echols 360 9,070.29 4 13
Effingham 3,841 5,999.13 66 252
Elbert 1,533 8,091.84 59 130
Emanuel 1,751 7,725.91 54 124
Evans 765 7,158.23 17 72
Fannin 2,137 8,119.30 61 179
Fayette 6,753 5,745.08 154 266
Floyd 10,030 10,038.43 190 891
Forsyth 18,081 7,160.59 188 978
Franklin 2,356 10,099.02 42 154
Fulton 83,021 7,552.99 1,292 5,117
Gilmer 2,510 7,989.31 72 222
Glascock 146 4,826.45 7 20
Glynn 6,761 7,857.33 154 456
Gordon 6,517 11,226.72 106 332
Grady 1,573 6,409.94 47 177
Greene 1,513 8,083.56 56 137
Gwinnett 87,087 8,967.46 1,087 5,498
Habersham 4,665 10,185.59 153 476
Hall 25,204 12,214.26 448 2,391
Hancock 839 10,240.45 63 106
Haralson 1,721 5,601.85 35 78
Harris 2,192 6,314.82 58 160
Hart 1,713 6,561.46 38 115
Heard 651 5,262.73 16 48
Henry 19,440 8,104.53 300 613
Houston 10,158 6,468.46 197 775
Irwin 691 7,325.35 18 81
Jackson 8,567 11,468.54 141 512
Jasper 683 4,810.20 19 61
Jeff Davis 1,304 8,608.40 36 93
Jefferson 1,585 10,350.68 59 155
Jenkins 728 8,488.81 39 82
Johnson 790 8,177.21 42 98
Jones 1,590 5,561.19 52 166
Lamar 1,358 7,019.18 46 124
Lanier 503 4,859.43 9 27
Laurens 3,734 7,894.96 146 357
Lee 1,606 5,358.51 51 184
Liberty 3,506 5,663.61 62 226
Lincoln 516 6,350.77 24 52
Long 680 3,414.51 11 48
Lowndes 7,871 6,677.24 143 385
Lumpkin 2,826 8,360.45 65 291
Macon 624 4,804.43 27 83
Madison 2,771 9,182.49 46 159
Marion 402 4,847.46 17 39
McDuffie 1,701 7,876.09 42 160
McIntosh 700 4,805.38 14 57
Meriwether 1,549 7,369.17 73 140
Miller 685 11,884.11 9 41
Mitchell 1,545 7,004.90 75 232
Monroe 1,886 6,802.03 87 193
Montgomery 727 7,881.61 21 43
Morgan 1,205 6,296.37 23 93
Murray 4,219 10,479.12 81 256
Muscogee 14,540 7,587.70 409 1,191
Newton 7,611 6,774.12 227 667
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,804 0 479 1,278
Oconee 3,073 7,362.77 65 130
Oglethorpe 1,203 7,893.70 28 76
Paulding 10,913 6,324.84 170 431
Peach 1,881 6,871.23 52 226
Pickens 2,565 7,649.87 64 214
Pierce 1,278 6,538.76 44 139
Pike 1,078 5,715.80 27 72
Polk 3,965 9,118.72 82 379
Pulaski 612 5,618.29 32 57
Putnam 1,801 8,229.38 56 161
Quitman 82 3,574.54 2 11
Rabun 1,560 9,184.03 40 151
Randolph 470 6,958.84 33 81
Richmond 20,216 9,996.04 421 1,374
Rockdale 6,130 6,455.35 152 887
Schley 212 4,018.96 5 21
Screven 819 5,892.09 21 72
Seminole 748 9,189.19 18 67
Spalding 4,142 5,993.34 158 445
Stephens 2,992 11,364.33 81 257
Stewart 803 13,101.65 25 127
Sumter 1,826 6,211.10 93 266
Talbot 392 6,365.70 18 42
Taliaferro 101 6,188.73 3 9
Tattnall 1,857 7,307.86 47 121
Taylor 514 6,458.91 22 74
Telfair 727 4,647.15 45 70
Terrell 575 6,791.07 46 113
Thomas 3,608 8,120.46 114 352
Tift 3,450 8,449.67 97 416
Toombs 2,958 10,962.46 98 181
Towns 1,114 9,257.10 44 131
Treutlen 630 9,225.36 24 53
Troup 6,010 8,535.23 188 504
Turner 605 7,491.33 34 87
Twiggs 514 6,356.67 39 102
Union 2,070 8,170.52 70 213
Unknown 2,329 0 5 36
Upson 1,825 6,945.24 108 178
Walker 6,633 9,528.80 80 292
Walton 8,129 8,484.15 239 510
Ware 3,041 8,481.86 153 352
Warren 384 7,370.44 14 48
Washington 1,641 8,082.95 63 114
Wayne 2,769 9,238.01 78 272
Webster 106 4,156.86 4 15
Wheeler 460 5,816.16 21 35
White 2,993 9,424.40 67 295
Whitfield 14,925 14,258.83 231 761
Wilcox 478 5,438.00 29 73
Wilkes 672 6,710.61 21 75
Wilkinson 736 8,252.05 28 121
Worth 1,198 5,947.77 61 175
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 9,129,128 (8,606,492 reported molecular tests; 522,636 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 891,073 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 62,786 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,825 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
